The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert just after 2:30 a.m. Friday for Warren County native Robert Duke “Bobby” Miles, Jr., who was last seen at Carter-Finley Stadium at North Carolina State University.
Miles, 66, is reported to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, he resides at an assisted living facility in Durham.
Miles is described as a balding 5-foot, 9-inch white male with blue eyes and gray hair, and weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, glasses, gray pullover and tan pants headed west toward the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lopez of the N.C. State University Police at 919-515-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.