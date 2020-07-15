Warren County received both bad news and good news in relation to the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
The Warren County Health Department reported that as of Monday afternoon, July 13, the number of positive cases in the county reached 193. However, of that total, 165 people have recovered. Deaths related to COVID-19 were reported at six, while two people remained hospitalized.
Many people continue to take advantage of COVID-19 testing events in the community. H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Center in Warrenton estimated that more than 200 people participated in a testing event held Saturday, July 11, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton. That number represents a significant increase from the 180 people who were tested during the Regional Medical Center’s June 6 event.
A report on testing results from the July 11 event was not available at press time.
