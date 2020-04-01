The Warren County Board of Commissioners’ April 6 meeting will be conducted in a different manner in order to comply with the governor’s recent stay at home order issued in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus statewide.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 121, which took effect Monday at 5 p.m. The order, which runs for 30 days, limits mass gatherings to no more than 10 people, prohibits travel except for defined essential activities and requires that social distancing be practiced, among its mandates
The commissioners’ regular monthly meeting will be held at the usual time, 6 p.m., at the Warren County Armory Civic Center; however, members of the public will not attend in person in compliance with the governor’s order and to keep citizens, county officials and staff safe. Instead, the meeting will be live streamed on the county’s Facebook page, allowing anyone with a Facebook account to view the meeting live or on Facebook later.
Providing an electronic means for the public to listen to the meeting is allowed under North Carolina’s open meetings law.
Video of the meeting will be linked via the county website at warrencountync.com the following day, allowing anyone with internet access to view the meeting, even if they do not have a Facebook account.
In order to allow for citizen comments at the meeting, members of the public are invited to submit comments in advance at wcgov@warrencountync.gov. Comments are limited to 350 words, one submission per person. The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 6, at 3 p.m.
Citizen comments will be read aloud by the clerk to the board of commissioners during the meeting. Submissions made after the deadline will not be read during the meeting.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115 or visit warrencountync.com.
