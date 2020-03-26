Granville Health System announced today updated visitor procedures and guidelines at Granville Medical Center in Oxford. These changes align with increased visitor restrictions at all Triangle-area health systems.
The procedures and guidelines are designed to protect patients, visitors, and staff against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases, and have been further revised due to rapidly changing conditions and guidance provided by federal and state officials.
These procedures and guidelines do not apply to those seeking medical treatment. All hospital services are still available to the community at this time and all physician practices are still open and offering care.
The following temporary restrictions apply to Granville Medical Center:
- All persons must enter through the main entrance or emergency department entrance and will be screened to determine if they have symptoms of illness and exposure to risks. This screening includes an active temperature check for each visitor.
- The hospital is also requiring all persons to sanitize their hands when entering the building.
- Children 12 years of age and younger may not visit hospital patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances.
- Patients being tested or diagnosed with COVID-19 may not have visitors.
Inpatient Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit (ICU):
- No visitors are allowed in patient rooms.
- No visitors are allowed in lobby or waiting areas.
- Pediatric patients may have 1 person visit.
- Labor & Delivery patients may have 1 person visit.
- Visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility.
Emergency Department:
- No visitors are allowed in patient care areas.
- No visitors are allowed in the lobby or waiting area.
- Pediatric patients may have 1 person visit.
Outpatient Services (Imaging, Laboratory, and Outpatient Surgery):
- Patients may have 1 visitor / caregiver.
- Visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility.
Granville Medical Center may consider exceptions to any visitation procedures and guidelines on a case-by-case basis. In addition, in lieu of visits, the facility encourages alternative means of communication such as virtual communication, including telephone calls and video-communication through personal devices.
GHS physician practices:
- Patients may have 1 visitor.
- Visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility.
The physician practices include:
- Granville Primary Care, Butner-Creedmoor
- Granville Express Care
- Granville Primary Care & OB/GYN
- Granville Gastroenterology
- Granville Orthopaedics
- Granville Heart & Vascular
- Granville Urology Associates
- Granville Surgical Associates
- Granville ENT
- Granville Behavioral Health Services
CEO John F. Snow said: “Many thanks to the community for their support of our organization and the processes we’ve put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These processes will help to establish important measures to keep our patients, staff, and medical staff safe.”
Visitor procedures and guidelines for Brantwood Nursing and Rehab Center issued on March 10 remain unchanged.
Anyone with questions about the restrictions at Granville Medical Center, should call 919-690-3000. For more information on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov.
