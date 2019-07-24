Descendants of Amos and Isabella Jones Talley gathered in Warren County Friday for a family reunion that began in the Wise area on the grounds of “High House,” the plantation where Amos, Isabella and other Talley family members were enslaved.
Meeting at the former plantation were multiple generations of family members from Warren County and other areas of North Carolina, Tennessee, California, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Texas and Indiana.
Last week’s event marked the first time that the Talley/Lyle family reunion was held in North Carolina. In previous years, the gatherings were held in Tennessee or Illinois, but the research of Charlotte resident Frederick Murphy revealed the connection to Warren County.
Murphy first came to Warren County in 2015 to confirm his Talley ancestors’ connection with the area. He had seen an 1885 photograph of Amos and Isabella Talley and had heard family stories passed down from his great-great-grandmother, Pearer Flower Talley Lyle, that Amos, her enslaved father, and his family had traveled prior to the Civil War from Warren County to Clarksville, Tenn.
When Murphy began researching his family’s history in 2006, he met a Talley family member descended from a slave in Warren County. From online research, he learned that many Talleys lived in Warren and Halifax counties.
Murphy hired a professional genealogist, who compiled research findings into the document, “From Slavery to Freedom — The Story of Amos Talley (1832-1926).” The results verified that the Talleys had traveled from Warren County to settle in Tennessee.
Murphy learned that Amos Talley, his mother and their extended family were held as slaves by the family of a Guilford Talley in Tennessee at the time of Emancipation in April 1865. The Talleys, both Guilford and his family and Amos and his family, arrived in Montgomery County, Tenn., where Clarksville is located, in the mid-1840s.
After traveling to Warren County, Murphy learned of the location of the Talley plantation near Wise. On Friday, Talley family members of all ages visited the site where their ancestors were enslaved before the move to Tennessee.
Murphy wanted to use the setting to outline the history of the Talley family, who rose from being enslaved by Frederick Talley and his son, Guilford, to freedom, and for family members from out of state to learn more about their Warren County relatives.
Among those who attended were Bill Lyle, his wife, Laura; sister, Donna; son, Maurio; brother, Freddy; granddaughter, Aleeah; and sister-in-law, Patricia, all of Clarksville, Tenn.
Bill said that going to previous family reunions inspired him to study the family’s history.
Several family members discussed how the branches of the Talley family were divided by the move to Tennessee.
Two sets of grandparents in the enslaved Talley family, as well as some of the white Talleys, walked to Cumberland, Tenn. However, other members of the enslaved Talley family remained at the local plantation. According to family tradition, members of the black and the white Talley families dined together from time to time until the 1930s.
Among the Talley ancestors who remained in North Carolina were Amos’ brother, Green. His great-granddaughter, Paula, attended Friday’s reunion.
Murphy noted that the name of Green Talley appears on a plaque in Washington, D.C., listing men who fought in the Civil War.
Local resident Harry Leete, who owns the property where the plantation was located, said that he bought the land from a Perkinson family descended from Frederick Talley and Mimmy Perkinson Talley.
Leete said that the properties on the plantation were constructed in the mid-1770s, including a number of slave cabins. Leete said that when he was growing up, his family lived in a cabin that had been remodeled with additions. However, in more recent years, the cabins were destroyed when timber on the land was harvested.
Leete also recalled that a number of Talleys lived in the nearby Paschall area when he was growing up.
Iris Crutchfield of Nashville, Tenn., credits her mother, Katie Perear Lyle, daughter of Henry Lyle and Perear Talley Lyle, with sparking her interest in the family’s history and in providing Murphy with information about family history.
Teresa Lyle Radcliff, Birdie Haynes, Robert Lyle and Lorine Slayden worked together to produce a Lyle family booklet that grew from a single sheet of paper with a listing of family members. The booklet is now used at reunions to highlight family history.
Before leaving the former plantation site, Amos and Isabella Talley’s descendants gathered in front of High House for a group photograph. Birdie Haynes of Clarksville, Tenn., held a portrait of Amos and Isabella Talley to honor their ancestors.
The family then traveled to nearby Hebron Methodist Church, established in the 1770s. Trustees Al Fleming, O.D. Ellis, Lynn Ellis and Becky Ellis Robinson discussed the church’s history. The gathering led to an impromptu service with the singing of spiritual songs.
Hebron is connected to the Talley family not only because the slave holder Talleys and the enslaved Talleys may have attended services there, but also because George Washington may have worshipped at the church during a visit to the area.
Murphy found a newspaper obituary of a Briney Talley who lived to the age of 112. The obituary notes that “Aunt Briney” frequently told others that she baked pancakes and other food for Washington during his visit.
Murphy learned that the white Talley family had multiple plantations along what is now Wise-Five Forks Road, and that Frederick Talley was buried up the road from Hebron Methodist Church. His son, Guilford Talley, was a justice of the peace in Warren County later appointed as clerk and master of the Chancery Court in Warrenton.
The visit of Amos and Isabella Talley’s descendants concluded with a meal at a Warrenton restaurant, but Murphy will continue to visit Warren County to research a different line of the Talley family.
He continues to find inspiration in the story of his family’s history, which he shared with other family members last week. The Talley and Lyle families can feel proud that their ancestors overcame slavery to create a legacy that will continue for generations to come.
