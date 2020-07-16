Over the last few weeks, Warren County residents may have noticed signs in a number of stores asking that customers use correct change or an alternative method of payment when making purchases.
These notifications are popping up in response to a nationwide coin shortage that began this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Federal Reserve, $47.8 billion worth of coinage was in circulation as of April. However, because many consumers were staying at home and many businesses were closed at that time, the amount of coins going to stores and banks slowed down significantly or stopped altogether.
The impact of the slowed circulation became evident as COVID-19 restrictions eased and businesses began to reopen.
In June, the Federal Reserve reported that the pandemic “significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.” The amount of coin deposits that the Federal Reserve received from depository institutions fell at the same time that production of coinage at the U.S. Mint slowed due to measures used to protect its employees from the novel coronavirus.
At that time, the Federal Reserve was working to manage allocation of existing coinage and recommending that depository institutions make it easier for consumers to deposit coins.
In late June, the Federal Reserve announced that it was encouraging depository institutions to order only the amount of coinage they would need to meet short-term customer demand and to continue to make it easier for consumers to deposit coins. The Federal Reserve also formed a task force to identify ways to help coin circulation return to normal levels.
The Federal Reserve’s industry partners are also using social media to promote coin circulation with the hashtag #getcoinmoving.
At this point, banks serving the Warren County area are managing well. State Employees’ Credit Union, which has a branch in Warrenton, indicated that its coin inventory is sufficient to support its branch network and expected to continue to be able to meet those needs. SECU noted that coin sorting machines are available at each of its branch locations to assist those who wish to deposit or change coinage.
Truist, formerly BB&T and SunTrust, which also has a Warrenton branch, stated that clients are aware of the nationwide coin shortage and have been understanding. Coins are provided based upon availability. The bank continues to monitor the amount of coinage that is available.
First Citizens Bank, which has a branch in Warrenton, indicated that it is working to ensure that more than enough coinage is available to its branches. However, it is accepting coins from customers for depositing or changing into bills. Coins should be wrapped.
The larger stores serving Warren County are also working to make sure they have adequate change for their customers.
Dollar General Corporation, which has locations in Norlina and Warrenton, encourages customers to use correct change or a different form of payment.
Walgreens, with a location in Warrenton, would like customers to use a cashless form of payment or pay with exact change. However, Walgreens stores have procedures in place for situations when stores cannot give exact change, such as putting the coin portion of a customer’s change onto a Walgreens gift card.
Food Lion’s corporate office had not returned the newspaper’s call at press time. However, signage is in place at its Warren Corners Shopping Center location asking that customers pay with exact change or a different form of payment.
As Warren County and the rest of the United States cope with the coin shortage, the Federal Reserve’s task force is scheduled to complete a first set of recommendations for addressing it by the end of July.
