Joe Freddoso of Mighty River, LLC, Warren County’s broadband consultant based in Wake Forest, gave county commissioners and members of the public an update on Dec. 12 on efforts to expand broadband in the county.
Freddoso appeared before the Warren County Board of Commissioners in July at the request of County Manager Vincent Jones to discuss how grants and partnerships could bring about broadband expansion here in a more cost effective and timely manner than what was outlined in a 2017 broadband feasibility study. Options described in the study carried estimated costs between $8 million and $38 million and projections of taking up to 15 years to complete.
Commissioners held a public meeting about broadband access in September to allow local residents to discuss problems with current internet capabilities. Problems described by residents from across the county ranged from lack of internet access where they lived to limited internet capabilities which prevented them from working from home.
During the July and September meetings, Freddoso suggested that a solution could be found through an existing broadband network serving Warren County Schools, allowing for the possibility that a service provider could lease unused portions of the fiberoptic network to serve as the backbone of a county system.
Freddoso cautioned citizens in September that the expense of the project may prevent broadband service from being expanded to every corner of the county, such as to people who live in the last houses on roads in sparsely populated areas. He said that the request for proposal would note such areas, and that grant funding and incentives could help address the problem.
Last week, Freddoso reviewed highlights of a draft request for proposal and said he was confident that broadband services could be improved in Warren County.
Several citizens in attendance had questions ranging from whether town citizens in Warrenton would be offered service from a new provider to the use of 5G technology to whether additional county staff would be needed to susceptibility of towers.
Providers who respond to the RFP, he said, would offer a competitive service that may be available in the towns, where citizens already have provider options. He said he imagined a new service would involve towers.
Freddoso said that the vendor who provides fiber for Warren County Schools has already committed to leasing its fiber.
He called a petition provided to the county during the September public forum of 250 signatures of lake residents who want broadband service a “very powerful statement,” and said that vendors would be asked to consider areas of the county with price sensitivity.
Freddoso said that once a provider is chosen, there will be accountability standards that would require the provider to come before the public in a forum at least once yearly for reporting, in particular because of the investment of county funds, which he estimated would be somewhere between $500,000 and $3 million over a period of 4 to 5 years.
The next step in the process is to incorporate feedback from the community, Freddoso said, then release the RFP.
He said he expects the county to receive three to four good responses.
“I’ll have to resuscitate the chairman,” Freddoso said, laughing. “Then we’ll start the negotiation process.”
Based on a tentative timeline Freddoso presented, the county would issue the request for proposal around Jan. 7, with questions due from vendors by Jan. 30, and answers provided by Feb. 6. RFP responses would be due back by March 4.
A citizens advisory council would help evaluate the process, Freddoso said.
Jan. 6 is the deadline for citizens to provide comments back to the county on the draft RFP, which can be viewed online at warrencountync.com on the home page on the left under News. Comments should be emailed to rfp@warrencountync.gov by the deadline.
