Warren County native Terry Alston Jones recently published her second book, “The Parent Push: Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” to help parents prepare their sons and daughters for adult life.
A resident of the Greenwood community, Jones is the daughter of Herman and Barbara Alston, and is a graduate of Warren County High School.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University, where she majored in English and minored in professional journalism. During her senior year, she developed an interest in the health education field as she began researching health issues at a time when the public was gaining awareness of HIV/AIDS. Jones centered her English papers around research.
She completed an internship with Essence magazine and lived in New York for six years before returning to Warren County. Here, Jones taught reading and language arts at Warren County Middle School and worked with nonprofit organizations, including the Girl Scouts.
Work with the North Carolina Healthy Start Foundation allowed her to return to writing by developing pamphlets and brochures on a range of health-related topics.
Jones earned a master’s degree in public administration from N.C. Central and worked with the Reading, Set, Plan! first-time parenthood initiative. Currently, she works as coordinator and advisor in the Freshmen Advantage Program, a conditional acceptance program, at N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount.
A freelance writer, she is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and Greenwood Baptist Church.
In 2017, Jones published her first book, “A Summer with No Ice Cream,” designed to generate a discussion between children and parents about developing a healthy lifestyle.
She completed “The Parent Push” in the second week of July. Jones described the book as being part of a planned series of works with an emphasis on taking care of one’s physical and mental health, as well as taking care of one’s family.
She drew inspiration from her perspective on parenting and raising two children: a college senior and a high school freshman.
Jones saw a need for a guide like “The Parent Push” through her work at N.C. Wesleyan.
“When I started working in higher education with first-year students, a lot of the students were missing characteristics needed for success, while others were well on their way,” she said.
In her new book, Jones highlights characteristics that will prepare students for success in high school and life after graduation, whether in college, the workforce, or the military. She draws upon strategies that helped her children.
“If it worked for my family in the rural South, it will work for other families,” Jones said.
She considers “The Parent Push” as a means to help parents guide their sons and daughters toward success. She hopes that schools will purchase copies for parents as part of their efforts to increase parental involvement.
Jones believes that the book will be a helpful resource during the COVID-19 pandemic to help parents prepare for the upcoming school year and the years ahead.
While “A Summer with No Ice Cream” is a novel, Jones considers “The Parent Push” to be more of a conversational piece, as if she is having a conversation with reading.
“Parents can take action to come alive in the family structure,” she said.
Jones explores topics such as how to make connections with school personnel, no matter if they are teachers or in leadership positions; the differences between two-year and four-year colleges and universities, and the benefits of each; and goal setting.
She also covers financial literacy. Jones believes that it is important for parents to teach their children about finances from a young age. Learning to count money can progress to developing and following a budget.
“When they go to college, they will have to learn to manage their finances,” Jones said. “If they can take care of these things in high school, they will make better college students and adults.”
She said that the word “push” in the book’s title may sound negative, but she encouraged parents to remember that it is important to nudge their children toward success.
Jones said that when her children were struggling in school, she made it a point to spend more time at school building relationships with their teachers so she could learn how she could help her children improve. She also researched strategies for helping them by reading books and magazine articles, and by researching online.
“In addition to prayer, what helped most for my children to succeed was having educators who thought of the child at the center of learning,” Jones said.
She said that she challenged her children to embrace their struggles to learn, telling them that if they learn how to rise above their problems, they will be able to work through them successfully.
“It will be painful, but once you are through them, you will have so much experience and the pride that you did it,” Jones said.
She said that “The Parent Push” is a good tool to help parents guide their children through their changing lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jones said that youth may be unhappy that they cannot go everywhere they want. She challenges parents to use the pandemic as a teaching tool to help their sons and daughters be content with their current situation.
COVID-19 had a direct impact on Jones’ book. She finished “The Parent Push” in June but delayed publication to add a chapter on the pandemic.
“I didn’t feel like I could release a book in the middle of the pandemic and not address it,” Jones said.
Now, she is working to expand her focus on parent advocacy by helping families connect with resources that will help children.
“You never know what resources are out there unless you look for them,” Jones said.
After researching what is available, she is working to determine how to make the information accessible to parents.
So far, Jones has started a parenting blog on her website, tajones.org. She also wants to conduct workshops based on “The Parent Push.”
She hopes that the book and additional resources will guide parents to help their children find the strength and initiative to overcome whatever obstacles separate them from success in school and in life.
“The Parent Push: Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” is available through the website, tajones.org and on amazon.com.
