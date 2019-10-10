The Warren County Health Department reminds local residents that October is the best time to get a flu shot to avoid the dreaded aches, pains and fever this winter. The health department noted that the peak of flu season can vary from year to year, so taking precautions now can make a difference when January and February arrive.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months of age and older. According to the CDC, a high dose vaccination is available for senior citizens this year to help give them a better immune response in addition to the traditional vaccine.
Warren County residents may ask their primary care physician’s office about obtaining influenza vaccines, or may obtain flu shots at several local locations.
Warren County Health Department
The Warren County Health Department offers the traditional influenza vaccine between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. No appointment is necessary.
- 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton; 252-257-1805.
Futrell Pharmacy
Futrell Pharmacy has a limited supply of traditional and high dose vaccinations, but is expecting a new shipment of vaccines soon. It is recommended that people call the pharmacy to check availability of the vaccine they need.
- 108 S. Main St., Warrenton; 252-257-2147.
Walgreens
The Walgreens pharmacy offers both the traditional and high dose vaccines. No appointment is needed.
- 126 E. Macon St., Warrenton; 252-257-2922.
