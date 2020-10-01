The Warren County Board of Education will seek input from parents and the community at large during a virtual public forum on Oct. 27 beginning at 6 p.m.
Plans for the forum have been in the works since Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame and Vice Chairwoman Victoria Lehman brought the idea to the board during its Aug. 11 regular meeting.
At that time, Talley-Brame said that the inspiration for a public forum grew from a statement by board member Linda Byrd during a previous meeting that school system policy allows the board to conduct forums in order to communicate with the public.
Talley-Brame said that a public forum held last year during the search for a superintendent to replace the retiring Dr. Ray Spain was successful.
More than 100 people attended the forum, which was designed to gather public input about traits they wanted the next superintendent to possess.
Lehman said that in addition to school system policies outlining formats for the board to seek input from the public, ongoing training for school board members across the state emphasized the need for interaction with the public.
She said that she talked with School System Director of Technology/Career and Technical Education Ernie Conner and learned that a virtual forum would be possible.
Talley-Brame said that the forum would build a bridge with the community and increase the sense of partnership between the community and school system. She envisioned the forum as a means to help the board develop priorities for the school system.
Discussion about the forum continued during the board’s Sept. 22 work session/business meeting. Board members hope that at least 150 people will participate to provide input on how they envision the school system five, 10, 15 and 20 years in the future.
Talley-Brame told the newspaper that community involvement is needed as the board looks to make decisions on matters ranging from virtual learning to effective use of school buildings.
“We want the public’s thoughts on where they see the school system moving forward,” she said.
The forum will take place using Zoom or Google Meet and will be led by several facilitators. Following a general overview, participants will divided into groups of no more than 10 in separate virtual “rooms.” Each group will be challenged to discuss a series of questions presented by a community team.
All participants will then return to the large meeting “room” to hear reports from each small group.
“We will use this input to assist us with our decisions,” Talley-Brame said.
She said that participants will be ask to register on the school system’s website at warrenk12nc.org, or its social media platforms.
As part of the registration process, participants will be directed to a survey that will be used in developing the questions for small group discussion.
Additional information about how the virtual forum will work will be made available in the coming weeks.
