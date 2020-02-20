Registration is now open for the Kerr-Tar 2020 Senior Games. Senior Games is a holistic approach to body, mind and spirit and staying fit while enjoying the company of friends, family, spectators and volunteers. There are so many different activities that there is a place for everyone.
Sports events include basketball shooting, billiards, bocce, cornhole, golf, horseshoes, shuffleboard, softball throw, table tennis, cycling, track and field events, pickleball, badminton, bowling, tennis and many more. New this year is mini-golf.
The Silverarts category will include events in Heritage Arts such as knitting and quilting, Visual Arts such as drawing and photography, Literary Arts like essay and poems and Performing Arts including dance and vocals.
The full list of events, schedule and event locations can be found in the registration packets, which can be picked up and turned in locally to the Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton. Online registration is available at torch.ncseniorgames.org. The entry deadline is Feb. 28.
This year’s Senior Games are qualifying Games for National Senior Games Finals in 2021.
Participants must be at least 50 years of age and a resident of Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person or Vance counties. Additionally, participants must be a North Carolina resident for a minimum of three consecutive months of the year. Volunteers from all areas of the community are welcome.
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the Senior Games program as a sponsor or volunteer is asked to contact: Michele Brigandi, local coordinator, at 252-436-2040.
Kerr-Tar Senior Games is sanctioned by North Carolina Senior Games. North Carolina Senior Games is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing year-round health promotion and education for adults 50 years of age and better. NCSG is sponsored statewide by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services. For more information visit ncseniorgames.org
For more information about the Kerr Tar Area Agency on Aging, call 252-436-2040.
