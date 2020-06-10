Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Principal Warren Bell challenged members of the Class of 2020 to move from high school to the responsibilities of adult life with determination as the school held graduation on June 5.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, commencement looked different than in the past. Normally, the Rev. C.H. Richardson Building on the HSTS campus would be filled with proud parents and other family members.
The scene was much different this year. The school held two back-to-back commencement ceremonies, dividing the 16-member graduating class into two groups of eight students with an audience of their parents and school representatives.
HSTS teacher Susan Joyce set the tone for both ceremonies by praying that members of the Class of 2020 would change the world for the better.
Bell told the seniors that they could not have reached the milestone of graduation without the support of family members on whom they could continue to rely for guidance. However, he said that their lives would change dramatically after commencement, when they would enter the real world.
“It’s time for you to put the work in,” Bell said.
He reminded the students that, up to that point, their parents had taken care of them. Now, the graduating seniors must take care of themselves and be prepared to take care of their parents when the time came, Bell added.
He challenged the graduates to do their best with no excuses and to let their lives be characterized by hard work and respect for others.
Bell told the seniors to live in such a way that their lives and accomplishments will serve as examples for younger students when they return to visit Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School.
“We are very proud of you,” he said. “Quitters quit, but winners never quit.”
HSTS Board of Directors Chairman Gideon Lee congratulated the graduating class and encouraged them to live lives of responsibility.
“When you walk out today, you walk into your own life,” he said.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson said that she was proud of the graduating class, urging them to view graduation as a milestone as they strive to achieve their goals.
“Use (graduation) as a stepping stone,” she said. “Set your goals. Do not allow others to set goals for you.”
The Class of 2020’s valedictorian and salutatorian were Jonah Richardson and Arkeil Yarborough, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.