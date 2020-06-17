During the June 8 meeting of the Warrenton Town Board, commissioners voted 6-1 to allow potential developers to apply for special use permits to build multi-family dwellings in areas zoned R-20. Mary Hunter, who asked if this was a town need or a county need, represented the dissenting vote.
On June 1, the planning board had voted 4-0 to approve the ordinance change as well.
This issue drew contention from community members during a zoning board hearing on May 14 when a petition was presented signed by 62 people opposed to the proposed zoning ordinance change.
Had it been adopted, the change could have allowed Weaver-Kirkland Development of Greensboro to move forward with its plans announced back in March to build Marshall Place Apartments, a 60-unit complex in Warrenton’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, located across the road from Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant on US 158 business.
The petition indicates that those who signed it support affordable housing. However, they did not favor the proposed apartment project because R-20 zoned areas are for low-density residential developments and agriculture outside of the town limits.
Arguments against
“While the proposed developer and manager have given assurances that their properties are well-managed, safe, and well-maintained, the density of this particular project is of concern, and we are not in favor of it at this size and location,” the petition states.
Joel Bartholomew, one of the citizens who signed the petition, wrote comments that were read by Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie.
Bartholomew’s comments indicated that changing the ordinance would be a slap in the face to citizens in the R-20 area, noting that R-20 is in the country with highway traffic speed limits at 55 miles per hour. He questioned if a multi-family dwelling should be built on such a road where people would have to walk with no sidewalks.
Arguments in favor
Candy White and Charla Duncan both favored the proposed zoning ordinance change.
White said she supported the project due to the area’s shortage of acceptable and safe low-income housing. Duncan, a previous renter in Warrenton, said she supports strategic growth and when she moved back to her home county, it wasn’t easy to find quality, affordable housing.
She said local leaders should address the needs of the future, think about generational mindsets and housing, address needs of the senior population, and implement recruitment strategies for younger generations.
Weaver-Kirkland Development has since withdrawn their interest in going ahead with the $10 million project. Another option for areas zoned R-20 is a mobile home park, which does not require a special use permit. But no interest in this or any other kind of development has been expressed to date.
Building insurance
The commissioners also voted unanimously at the June 8 meeting to purchase insurance on the building located at 109 N. Main Street where Milano’s Pizza plans to go. Milano’s owner Ahmed Ibrahim bought this building in 2014.
According to Davie, at the time of purchase the roof had fallen in and the building nearly had to be torn down. But he was able to secure a $500,000 Downtown Redevelopment grant and the work to refurbish it has been ongoing by Double Eagle Construction of Wake Forest.
Some $280,000 has reportedly been spent so far to deconstruct the interior, install new rafters, new windows and a new façade. But because work has temporarily stalled due to the high price of construction materials, the insurance has lapsed.
The town approved the purchase of insurance at a cost not to exceed $3,000. The yearlong policy it purchased cost approximately $1,000. Davie said he has been collecting quotes and hopes to turn the responsibility back over to the owner within a couple weeks when the work will begin again.
Davie added that he expects Ibrahim to reopen Milano’s in this space by late fall.
