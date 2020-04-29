A beloved landmark, the former Newt’s Grill, on Madison Street just north of Warrenton, known for many years for serving up some of the best hot dogs in the county, is slated to re-open in the next 5-6 months as Mill Hill Brick Oven & Brew Pub.
Owner Hillmon Poythress of Warrenton got the go-ahead Monday to add on a wrap-around porch and bathrooms from Warrenton’s zoning board of adjustment, which approved a variance to setbacks.
Poythress told the newspaper he’s been making beer since December and has an outdoor brick oven that can cook 200 pizzas an hour. The eatery, which he hopes to open mid-summer to fall depending on how things progress with the current health crisis, will keep its nostalgic feel, Poythress said, with limited indoor seating, and space outdoors for bands and larger gatherings.
The name, Mill Hill, gives a nod to the location's name decades ago, when Peck Manufacturing Company around the corner was open and many of its employees lived in small houses on the elevated front portion of mill property. A few of those houses are still occupied today.
