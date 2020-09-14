The Lake Gaston Association will sponsor its Sixth Annual Community Paper Shred on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Items may be brought to the lower parking area at the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department at 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton. The service is free to the public, but contributions will be accepted.
Items to be shredded can include any old paper records. Staples and paper clips need not be removed, but no three ring binders or heavy metal clamps will be accepted. No computer memory discs or thumb drives. Any amount of paper for shredding that can be processed in the time period is acceptable.
The truck-mounted shredder consumes about 10 book boxes/cases of paper every eight minutes. People can stand and watch while the paper is shredded. The shredding is professional grade and is the same level of shredding contracted by banking institutions.
For more information contact 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577 or info@lakegastonassoc.com.
