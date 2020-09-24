With only seven days left before the 2020 Census count stops on Sept. 30, this is the number to call to get counted: 1-844 330-2020. The best estimate is that more than 2,000 Warren County citizens have not yet registered with the Census.
County officials say that having a complete count is urgent. Not having one will mean that a lower amount of state and federal funding will be available to Warren County citizens for Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP, WID, healthcare, school breakfast and lunch programs.
In addition to state and federal funding, the decennial census provides the basis for reapportioning congressional seats and redistricting. Industries and businesses looking to expand or locate in Warren County use census numbers to make their decisions. Let’s get this done.
