You might say that Parktown community resident Clyde Edwards never takes a true break from work. When he is not away from Warren County earning a living, he is at the family farm working the nearly 100 raised beds that make up his produce and flower garden.
For Edwards, however, maintaining the garden provides a time of reflection, of communing with God and nature, and an opportunity to help his community. Beginning on March 6, he will open his garden to senior citizens in need from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays through the end of the year.
The farm on Powells Mill Road has been in Edwards’ family for several generations. His grandparents, Willie and Bessie Townes, bought the farm and raised 14 children there. Edwards’ parents, the Rev. Wendell and Beaufort Edwards, raised 10 children on the family farm.
Edwards recalled that when he was growing up, he and his siblings began working on the farm nearly as soon as they could walk, picking cucumbers and cotton, and bringing firewood into the house.
“Farming is something that never left my heart,” he said.
Edwards lived away from Warren County for about 30 years, in Raleigh and up North, but he always returned home each week to help his parents on the farm.
After that, he moved back to the Parktown community with one goal in mind.
“I came back home to see how I could make a difference in the community,” he said.
From that goal developed the idea for his garden. Under Edwards’ care, a muscadine grape vine which he planted when he was 21 continued to thrive.
About six years ago, he began his current garden, or gardenscape, of raised beds. Edwards spent nearly one year forming the beds with tiller and shovel, burning out two tillers in the process.
“I was on a mission to see how I could set up something not just to help me, my neighbors and friends, but especially for the elderly who may not have much food or money,” he said.
For Edwards, maintaining the garden means daily hard work, but he loves the peace and quiet of rural Warren County, listening to birds singing each morning and gazing at the stars at night. The garden brings a sense of physical, mental and spiritual well-being, he added.
“You can talk to God about anything you want. What you say in the garden stays in the garden,” Edwards said. “A garden is good in the physical way and good for the mind. It relieves stress. You can plant flowers and feel 100 percent better when you finish.”
The garden continues to yield a harvest of mixed produce. Currently, the mixed greens are about ready for picking. Edwards has turnip and mustard greens, spinach, kale, rutabaga, cabbage and collards.
With the spring will come mixed beans, corn, okra, squash, cucumbers and more. In the summer, there will be mixed beans, corn, watermelon, okra, grapes, pears and plums. Fall and winter will bring mixed greens once again.
After sharing the garden’s bounty with family, friends and neighbors, Edwards is ready to open the garden to the public on a limited basis. Seniors in need may pick enough to fill two grocery bags for a donation, which will help with expenses related to garden maintenance.
At the end of the year, Edwards will have to decide whether he can afford to plant another large-scale garden. He wants to continue his mission to help senior citizens for as long as he can.
“I hope to see (the garden) keep going,” Edwards said. “I believe a little help is better than no help.”
Clyde Edwards’ farm is at 525 Powells Mill Rd., Warrenton. For directions, call 252-820-3312 or email clydeedwards1622@gmail.com.
