Hailey Stroud received the Halifax Electric Membership Corporation Volunteers in Action Educational Opportunity Scholarship for the second consecutive year.
According to Halifax Electric Communications Specialist Julia Allsbrook, the scholarship award is provided by the Volunteers in Action Committee, which consists of Halifax EMC members who serve as ambassadors for the cooperative and volunteer at its events. Extracurricular and civic activities are among the criteria used to select recipients. This year’s scholarship amount was $250. Awardees may re-apply each year they are in college.
The daughter of Daniel Stroud and granddaughter of Renee Wilson, both of Littleton, Stroud is a 2019 graduate of Warren New Tech High School. As a high school student, she played softball and was inducted into the Beta Club and National Honor Society.
In the Littleton area, Stroud has volunteered at the Union Mission Clothing and Thrift Store and completed an internship with C.A.R.E./The John 3:16 Center.
This is the second year that she has been selected to receive the Volunteers in Action Educational Opportunity Scholarship.
A sophomore at Barton College in Wilson, Stroud is double majoring in elementary education and psychology. After receiving her undergraduate degree, she plans to work toward a master’s degree in psychology.
Stroud hopes to return to Warren County to teach and also work as a therapist.
As a college student, she continues her mission of serving her college community and beyond. A senator with Barton’s Student Government Association, Stroud is also a member of Delta Zeta National Sorority, which has partnered with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to give the gift of hearing, through hearing aids and healthcare, to people in need. With the Barton College chapter, she serves as chairwoman of fundraising efforts benefitting such charitable organizations as Ronald McDonald House.
Stroud combines her studies and service work with a focus on leadership as a Barton Presidential Leadership Fellow. The program is designed to prepare young leaders who will impact communities by engaging and leading in a variety of arenas and positions, such as public policy, healthcare, global enterprise, education reform, the arts and international relations.
As a senior at Warren New Tech High School, Stroud was selected for the Presidential Leadership Fellows Scholarship based upon criteria that included an interview and essay. The scholarship award, in the amount of $4,000 each year of college, allows Presidential Leadership Fellows like her to pursue leadership opportunities and complete service projects.
As she looks to the remainder of her undergraduate career, Stroud wants to remain as active as possible on the Barton campus.
She is thankful to be selected for the Halifax EMC Volunteers in Action Scholarship for a second year.
“I am grateful to have the scholarship again,” Stroud said.
