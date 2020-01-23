The Inez Volunteer Fire Department has received a 10-year, $280,000 zero-interest loan from Halifax Electric Membership Corporation to purchase a new customized 2019 Freightliner 2,000-gallon Wetside Tanker Truck. A facsimile check presentation was made on Jan. 14.
The funds were made possible primarily by a $233,300 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program awarded to Halifax EMC for its recently established Community Revolving Loan program. The program provides zero-interest funds to local electric cooperatives who in turn lend the money to local entities for projects that support rural areas.
“Halifax EMC’s community loan program continues to grow thanks to REDLG funding, and we are proud to support another project benefiting emergency response,” Halifax EMC Executive Vice President Charles H. Guerry said. “The cooperative’s structure was created to support the community. This zero-interest loan program allows us to support our communities far beyond our electric service.”
Halifax EMC is a local, member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 10,000 electric members in Halifax, Warren and parts of Nash and Martin counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.