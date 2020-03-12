The American Red Cross is seeking Warren County residents to become trained Disaster Action Team volunteers who will help local residents begin the recovery process after a house fire or other disaster.
Volunteers must complete training sessions to be held from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, April 4, at Franklin County Cooperative Extension. Training is free of charge, and lunch will be provided.
Registration is required and may be completed by contacting Jennifer VanGundy, senior volunteer specialist, at 984-960-7562 or at jennifer.vangundy@redcross.org.
VanGundy, who has served with the Red Cross for 10 years, told the newspaper that a personal experience inspired her to join the organization. She recalled that a Red Cross Disaster Action Team helped her when she lost her New York home to flooding in 1996. On the day of the flood, they provided food and clothing, and arranged for a place to stay. On the following day, another Red Cross volunteer arrived with what is known as a comfort kit with essentials such as toothbrush and toothpaste, she said.
VanGundy said that the Red Cross is looking for volunteers willing to help their community just as she was helped years ago. She explained that local residents will be assigned to cover Warren County and will sign up for on-call shifts when they are available.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. When they register for training, VanGundy will outline the application process, which will include background checks.
The Red Cross describes their Disaster Action Team volunteers as offering emotional support, financial assistance and information to help families begin the process of recovery.
The upcoming training sessions will cover the following topics: Red Cross role for engaging with disaster clients, first responders and the public; functions of the Disaster Action Team and expectations on a disaster response; roles a DAT member may perform on a large-scale disaster response; how direct client assistance is issued and how referrals are made to community partners; and training through a simulation drill and practicing the skills learned.
March 19 is the deadline to register. Franklin County Cooperative Extension is at 103 S. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg.
