Warren County Interim Economic Development Director Charla Duncan looked to the future with optimism as she discussed business and marketing opportunities during the economic development commission’s Aug. 17 meeting.
Duncan, who also serves as senior assistant to Warren County Manager Vincent Jones, was appointed to the interim director’s position earlier this month following the resignation of former director Stacy Woodhouse.
A Warren County native, Duncan is a graduate of Warren County High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and master’s degree in public administration from New York University.
Duncan’s career has included work as a teacher at High Point Central High School. She has been involved with an anti-hunger league and domestic violence program. Duncan has also served as a tutor with the America Reads national literacy campaign and a Guardian Ad Litem volunteer.
Locally, she previously served as the director of the Chamber of Commerce of Warren County.
Duncan told the EDC that a $400,000 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant awarded to the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments will assist businesses throughout the Kerr-Tar region, which includes Warren County. However, she noted that funds will be administered by the COG and not divided among its member counties.
Duncan said that she has requested instruction on how to collect and use data related to the revolving loan fund. Next steps will include studying the application process and determining who is eligible to apply.
Duncan told the EDC that projects such as construction of sewer infrastructure at the Interstate 85 interchange in Wise will put the county in a good position for future development.
She added that she has been in contact with people interested in opening businesses in the county, such as Heritage Mulch, and will be able to provide more information at the board’s Sept. 21 meeting.
Right now, Duncan is working to upgrade the economic development website to include a listing and description of properties available in Warren County. The listing would feature both industrial and commercial property.
“I want (the website) not only to represent the Economic Development Commission, but to be used as a tool for businesses and entrepreneurs,” Duncan said.
She noted that Economic Development’s Facebook page is being followed by more people, and that social media will be another important tool for providing information to the public.
Duncan expects to be able to present information about several grant opportunities at the EDC’s next meeting.
She told the newspaper last week that while Warren County may not have development opportunities identical to those of larger counties, there is still much to be excited about.
“There is a lot going on and a lot of potential with economic development,” Duncan said.
Looking ahead, she plans to meet with the EDC board and County Manager Jones to discuss the future of both the Economic Development Office and EDC board to determine how to meet the county’s needs. Duncan said that she wants Economic Development to identify those needs; and, by building upon the office’s strengths, develop strategies in order to meet those needs.
“We want to move forward to best serve Warren County,” she said.
