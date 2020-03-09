Superintendent of Warren County Schools Dr. Mary Young will seek school board approval tomorrow night to move forward with the legislative process to operate the district on one calendar for the 2020-21 school year, among a number of other items that the board of education is expected to receive information and take action on.
Warren County Schools currently operates on three calendars. Based on a survey conducted by the school system with 698 respondents, 69.48 percent favored one calendar from August to late May. Of the respondents, 48.57 percent were parents, 34.24 percent were staff members, and the remainder included students and members of the community. Nearly a third—30.95 percent—of those responding to the survey said they do not have children.
Advantages noted of operating on one calendar include a cost savings to the school district’s budget; families with students attending multiple schools would have the same schedule; students at Warren New Tech High School would be able to test before the holiday break the same as students at Warren County and Warren Early College high schools, which would assist with test results due to the two-week break; the district would be able to offer more art programs such as choral and band; and easier to share staff, such as teachers, nurses and school resource officers, among schools.
Information items on the school board agenda include results of internal school climate surveys; high school graduation ceremony etiquette, which allows students to add one item to cap tassels with superintendent approval; and financial wellness checklist findings, which recommend the district consider a freeze on hiring vacant positions and a freeze on supplies, repairs and contracted services, except for emergencies, for the remainder of the school year, among other recommendations.
The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School’s multipurpose room, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The meeting is open to the public.
