Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane made a presentation to the daughters of Warrenton’s retired longtime Police Chief Freddie Robinson Monday night in recognition of their father’s 38 years of service to the town and its citizens.
Lane said the decision to honor Robinson came to him just before deconstruction of the interior of the historic Town Hall building at the corner of Bragg and Market streets, where the police department had been housed.
Everything from the old police department was destroyed, Lane said, except for a badge emblem on the front door, which was preserved, framed and now hangs in the new police department on the third floor of the renovated Town Hall, where Monday night’s Warrenton Town Board meeting took place. There, Lane presented Robinson’s daughters, Lisa Aycock and Tracy Stevenson, with a framed image of the police department’s 2020 calendar cover showing both Robinson and Lane—old and new—as police chiefs, as a token of appreciation from the town.
Lane called Robinson, who was unable to attend Monday’s presentation, the embodiment of career law enforcement and said the retiree still continues to serve because he helps Lane from time to time. Robinson was Warrenton chief of police from 1969 to 2007. Pictured from left to right above are: Lane, Aycock, Stevenson and Mayor Walter Gardner.
