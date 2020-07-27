Joyce Long and Jennifer Sims, who were elected to the Warren County Board of Education in the March Primary Election, took the oaths of office for their new positions during the board’s July 14 meeting.
District Court Judge Ben Hunter administered the oaths.
Long, who represents District 3, replaces Robert Scott, who served on the board from 2000-20. Sims, who represents District 5, replaces Barbara Brayboy, who served on the board from 1988-92, 2000-04, and 2012-20.
Scott and Brayboy completed their most recent terms on the board of education last month.
Long, a Warren County native and graduate of Norlina High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in math education from Elizabeth City State University and master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina State University.
She retired in 2008 following an educational career with Warren County Schools of more than 31 years.
Over the course of her local career, she served as math and science teacher at Warren County Middle School; curriculum specialist, assistant principal, and principal at Mariam Boyd Elementary School; and principal at Warren County High School.
Long has served as a lead teacher with the Roanoke River Valley Consortium representing Warren County Schools, working with math and science teachers at all grade levels. She later served as a master teacher through the consortium, coordinating summer programs for Warren County Middle School eighth-graders and Warren County High School sophomores and rising seniors.
After retirement from Warren County Schools, she taught math at Parkview Middle School in the Mecklenburg County, Va., school system, and at Vance County STEM School. Long also taught science at Henderson Middle School, and currently serves as a part-time math coach at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister.
She was named Warren County Schools’ Principal of the Year in 2005 and 2006.
Also a Warren County native, Sims graduated from Warren County High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and textiles from North Carolina A&T State University, where she continued her education with graduate work.
She currently serves as statewide educational consultant for the Exceptional Children Division with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, a position she has held for 11 years.
Over the course of her 31-year career in education, Sims has also taught at North Warren Elementary School, and taught reading and English at Warren County Middle School, both in Warren County.
In Halifax County, Sims has taught food and nutrition at Southeast Halifax High School and served as countywide transition coordinator for Career and Technical Education at the school system’s Central Office.
She has also served as registration chairwoman for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Collaborative Conference on Student Achievement, and trainer for teachers and administrators for the North Carolina Exceptional Children Conference.
In Warren County, Sims has served as PTA president at Mariam Boyd Elementary School and what is now Northside K-8 School. She has also served on the superitendent’s Parent Advisory Council and the GEAR-Up (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) Executive Committee. GEAR-Up, a federal grant program, is designed to increase the number of low-income students prepared for postsecondary education.
Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young welcomed Long and Sims to the board.
“We welcome you to this great team,” she said.
Board elections
Also during the July 14 meeting, Ebony Talley-Brame was appointed to her third one-year term as board chairwoman. She has served in that capacity since July 2018.
Victoria Lehman was appointed as board vice chairwoman, also to serve a one-year term. She replaces board member Linda Byrd in that capacity.
The three women were elected to the board in the 2018 Primary Election.
