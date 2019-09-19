Local residents can help to clean up trash from roadways in their communities by participating in the Warren County Fall Litter Sweep on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event is held in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation Litter Sweep traditionally scheduled in April and September.
County Manager Vincent Jones said that citizens may participate in litter sweep efforts at any time on Saturday. He encourages participants to pick up vests and bags from the Warren County Public Works office, 712 U.S. Hwy. 158 business west, Warrenton, in advance. On the day of the event, supplies will be available at Public Works from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Participants may bring litter pick-up tools if they would like.
Jones encourages individuals, students needing community service hours, church groups and local organizations to join the countywide effort to remove litter from roadways. He encourages those planning to participate to register by contacting Public Works at 252-257-3795 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Participants should provide the name of the road(s) where they will be cleaning. Jones said that the information will help local DOT personnel know where to pick up bags from the Litter Sweep.
The county manager was pleased with the turnout during the Spring Litter Sweep, and wants to see local residents continue their enthusiasm for cleaning up their communities.
“I encourage as many people to participate as possible,” he said. “We don’t want the momentum to slow down.”
