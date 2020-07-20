Mary Catherine Harris of Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) was awarded the Golden Key Award for Region III by NC DKG President Dr. Teresa Cowan in a virtual presentation.
Region III includes Warren, Vance, Franklin, Johnston and Wake counties. From all NC DKG members in the 11 chapters in Region III, Harris was selected for this honor. She was identified by her peers as a member who works in the background getting things done without personal glory or gain for herself, and one who is dedicated to fulfilling the purposes of this organization of women educators. The Golden Key Award is the highest honor bestowed on an NC DKG chapter member.
Cowan cited Harris as a dedicated, committed, hardworking, and energetic leader who interacts positively with everyone she encounters. Among other things, she has maintained the chapter’s history for many years updating it at the end of each biennium. Harris has been a member of DKG for over 38 years. She exemplifies Delta Kappa Gamma’s vision statement, “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.