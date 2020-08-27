Warren County native Ambrianna Winston has joined the staff of The Warren Record newspaper as office manager.
The daughter of William and Geraldine Winston of Manson, she is a graduate of Warren County High School. She holds an associate’s degree in office administration from Vance-Granville Community College and is working toward a bachelor’s degree in theology from Empowering Word Theological Institute in Atlanta, Ga.
Winston has devoted her working career to the people of her home county, working as an Exceptional Children teacher assistant at Mariam Boyd Elementary School before joining The Warren Record on Aug. 12. She continues to tutor children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Outside of work, Winston enjoys spending time with friends and family, as well as the children in the community that she works with. She hopes to eventually participate in local and international mission trips and would love to travel to Israel.
Winston is happy to be working here, and is proud to call herself a Warren County native.
“I wanted a job close to home,” she said. “I wanted to show my peers and people in the community that good things and good people come out of Warren County.
Winston is settling into her role as office manager and enjoys assisting customers.
“I like working here,” she said. “I am being pushed to a new level and gaining new skills. I like being able to see the people in our local community.
Warren Record Managing Editor Gary Band said, “We’ve been happy to have her on the team. She’s doing a good job and really helping us out.”
