Stephanie Zaiser of Franklin, a quaint mountain town in the far western part of the state, saw The Warren Record article of April 15 reporting the first local hummingbird sighting of the season and wrote about her own experiences with the tiny winged creatures.
“My little friends have started to return, also,” she wrote. “I was looking out my bay window, and one beautiful little ruby-throated male was looking through the window at me.”
Zaiser said that she has read that hummingbirds recognize and remember every place and person where the feeding is abundant, but she didn’t think that was possible until, that is, she saw it for herself.
“I’d say around 30-50 birds visit me every year. I have four feeders—one is a large feeder—and every feeder will be empty by the end of the day,” Zaiser wrote.
Every night, the Macon County resident cleans and sanitizes her feeders, which she said is important for the health of the birds. By morning, the little hummers are waiting for her.
“With COVID-19 causing so many problems within our country alone, it’s calming and brings peace to me admiring such awesome little creature’s that God created,” Zaiser wrote.
