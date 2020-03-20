The following county agencies will be altering their public operations until further notice:
Health Department
Effective March 23, the Warren County Health Department will see visitors by appointment only (Health and Environmental Health).
Health department customers will be asked screening questions prior to coming in for appointments. To make a medical appointment, call 252-257-1185.
Environmental health customers should call 252-257-1538.
Visitors will only be allowed to bring one additional person with them to appointments.
The Warren County Health Department is canceling two community events that were scheduled during public health week. They are: Annual Health Fair on April 7 at the Warren County Armory Civic Center and the Child Health Celebration on April 8 at the health department.
Planning & Zoning/Code Enforcement
Planning & Zoning and Code Enforcement will conduct appointments as needed. Staff will be available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Customers seeking permits are asked to contact staff at 252-213-4253. Inspectors will continue to conduct inspections. To reach Planning & Zoning and Code Enforcement, call 252-213-4253 or email kenkrulik@warrencountync.gov.
Public Utilities
Warren County Public Utilities customers are asked to pay their bills online, over the phone, or via the drop box on the side of the building. Include the account number and/or address on your envelope.
Public utilities staff will still be on site and will continue to take calls at 252-257-3645 and new services via fax 252-257-3979.
To pay online with a credit or debit card, use the jurisdiction code 3966; convenience fees still apply.
Online payments can be made at warrencountync.com/131/Online-Payments.
To make payments with debit or credit over the phone, customers can call 1-800-272-9829; jurisdiction code 3966; convenience fees still apply.
Customers wishing to avoid convenience fees should use the on-site drop box located at public utilities, 712 US Hwy. 158 business, Warrenton.
Social Services
The Warren County Department of Social Service will operate on a regular schedule. Residents should call DSS with questions and mail in re-certifications. Residents are also encouraged to use the drop box.
All visitors to the building will be screened prior to entrance. For more information, contact Social Services at 252-257-2202.
Detention Center
The Warren County Detention Center has suspended all visitation requests; attorneys must get prior approval to visit their clients.
Weekly religious visits from clergy have been suspended.
The Detention Center lobby area is limited to official business only. Each incoming detainee will be properly screened upon arrival, and extra hygiene supplies have been distributed to detainees.
Cooperative Extension
Warren County Cooperative Extension will maintain regular office hours.
The following Cooperative Extension events have been cancelled: Master Gardener Spring Symposium, March 28; Five County Beef Tour, March 28; N.C. State Day of Giving, March 25; Teen Court, March 26; Small Farms Week, March 23-27. The 4H Poultry Show and Sale is postponed until further notice. For more information, contact Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640.
Parks and Recreation
Spring sports practice and all events at the Warren County Recreation Complex are suspended until further notice. The John Graham Gym is currently closed through April 6. Anyone needing to communicate with parks and recreation staff should first call 252-257-2272. Effective March 23, parks and recreation employees will be on site and will answer phone calls and emails.
Tax Office
Effective Monday, March 23, the tax office will be closed to the public (appointments as necessary) until further notice from the county.
All collections staff will report as normal and assist taxpayers with phone, online or telephonic payment of tax bills. All assessment staff will report as normal to assist taxpayers via phone, or email. Operations will continue as normal via phone, email, scan, fax and mail. The tax office can be reached at 252-257-4158.
Veteran Services
Veteran Services has suspended in-person meetings. Clients submitting documentation can email or fax documents into the office. Interviews will take place over the telephone. To contact Veteran Services, call 252-257-3385.
Animal Control
Effective March 23, kennel walk-throughs will be limited. Animals will be brought outside to the playground to have a one-on-one meeting with interested adopters. Potential adopters are referred to the shelter's Facebook page @WarrenCountyAnimalArk. Visitors will not be allowed beyond the adoption rooms. Rabies vaccinations will stop until further notice. Animal Control will be available Monday- Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on-call during weekends.
Register of Deeds
Effective March 23, public access to the Register of Deeds will be limited. There will be a drop box by the door so that documents can be dropped off for recording. This box will be checked frequently throughout the day. If customers need a Plat Map recorded, call the Register of Deeds at 252-257-3265 to let staff know. Map and payment will be taken at the door. Customers will wait in the hallway while map is recorded.
The public is strongly encouraged to request certified copies of birth, death and marriage licenses by calling 252-257-3265, or go to warrenrod.org to complete an application and bring with them. To obtain a Marriage License, Renew Notary, and file military discharge, call 252-257-3265 for further instructions.
Landfill/Transfer Station and Convenience Sites
The transfer station/landfill will be open normal hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and convenience sites will operate on the regular schedule. Landfill customers should pick-up envelopes in the breezeway of Public Utilities and submit payments via the Public Utilities drop box on the side of the building. For more information, contact Public Works at 252-257-1948.
Finance
The Warren County Finance Office is closed to the public. Staff will be on site to handle operations. The public should use the drop box as needed.
Other
Soil and Water, Economic Development, and the County Manager's Office will operate on a regular schedule. The public is encouraged to call before stopping in.
In addition to precautionary measures set in place by federal and state health agencies, all departments have been advised to implement a screening assessment prior to conducting face-to-face appointments. This includes asking visitors if they have a fever, are coughing, have shortness of breath, have recently traveled to high risk areas, and if they have been in close contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Warren County will be monitoring updates and advisories and will conduct weekly assessments to all changes in operations.
Updated information related to COVID-19 is posted online and on the Warren County Facebook page @WarrenCountyNCOfficial.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager's Office at 252-257-3115 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or visit warrencountync.com.
The Warren County COVID-19 Information Line is 252-257-7132 operated Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
