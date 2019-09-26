Warrenton’s Michael Ring isn’t the garden variety horticulturist. His current hobby, but hopeful future business, is bonsai, the art of growing trees in containers to eventually miniaturize the foliage and create a living work of art.
Ring started killing plants in 2016, started raising bonsai in 2017, and didn’t get into the real side of using appropriate techniques until 2018. Today he has about 150 containers, some with multiples trees in them, and he plans on expanding his collection.
Ring doesn’t like to count his bonsai projects because it makes him feel like a hoarder, he said.
After getting interested in the art form, Ring joined the Triangle Bonsai Society, a bonsai club that meets regularly in Raleigh or at Duke Gardens in Durham. He is also a member of Mirai Live, an interactive educational live stream with bonsai professional Ryan Neil. Ring suggests that anyone getting into bonsai should explore their local educational resources before arbitrarily killing plants.
The goal of bonsai, according to Ring, is “to enjoy nature every day and really key in to what’s going on around us and how it affects us. It’s like having a relationship. I give them what they need, and they give me what I need. It forces me to pay attention to the weather, care about the weather, and care about the environment. I love the observation and experimentation.”
When asked about common mistakes, Ring reflected on his first dive into bonsai. “Mistakes I wish I wouldn’t have made: I bought a bunch of juniper from Lowe’s in the summertime and transplanted them into some cheap bonsai pots. All but one juniper died. The one that lived is doing fine now,” said Ring. “Everything I did was wrong. I read about the right things to do, but my attitude was ‘I’ll figure out my own cheap way. I don’t need to buy this Japanese stuff.’”
The failure of his first batch of junipers fueled his fires. Ring started doing what the literature said and used techniques that are proven to work.
“What makes bonsai interesting is that just because I can do something here, doesn’t mean that someone 45 minutes down the road can do the same things,” Ring said. “Everybody’s climate is different.”
Ring collects a lot of his trees locally and sometimes randomly, mentioning digging up a small tree near the country club while playing a round of golf.
“What I’m collecting lives and thrives here; it can survive our winters and our summers,” he said.
The difference between what Ring has in his garden and the ready-to-buy bonsai trees at box store nurseries is that most of those species are tropical, usually started in a greenhouse.
“They call that mallsai,” said Ring. “The mass-produced ‘S’ shape that does not regularly occur in nature.”
“One of the things I like about bonsai and representing nature in miniature is actually analyzing trees in their natural form and seeing all this random stuff that happened. Take a gnarly old tree over a century, for example,” said Ring. “I get to be Mother Nature, and I get to be random. There is a fluidity within that. I might work on a branch for a year and all of a sudden a limb falls out of a tree and breaks it, and it’s like, ‘Oh well, I guess I’ll find another way to fill it in.’”
“Each time I work on a tree, I try to make it better,” said Ring, explaining his process. “The most rewarding part is collecting a tree, watering it for a year. The second year is watering and fertilizing it and maybe making a few cuts and adding a little bit of wire. It’s not until year three that I get to take it to the next level. There’s a lot of respect back and forth. I hope when I work on it, I make the tree more photosynthetically efficient as well, so I make it better and it looks better to me and it enjoys living more.”
“The bonsai pot is just as important as the tree,” Ring said. “There are different situations for each kind of container. A nursery can even serves a purpose. Nothing should be placed into a small container until the plant is fully formed and all of the big wiring and structural work is done. That should all be done in a bigger pot where the tree can have a better response and grow more roots, therefore, more foliage. After the tree is moved to a small pot, I can start refining on what I built.”
Ring spends about 45 minutes a day watering his garden and an additional hour a week applying fertilizer. When it comes to wiring and pruning, a single tree can take multiple days to complete.
Ring’s oldest tree is a 50-year-old azalea, and he has many trees between 15 and 30 years old.
“I am working with younger materials, so when the opportunity comes to have that older piece, I will have the confidence to take it to the next level, rather than be scared to cut off a branch,” Ring said.
Some of the oldest bonsai trees in the world are over 800 years old.
“There are brokers that specifically deal in bonsai, selling trees for over $200,000,” Ring said. “In Japan, a tree has a lineage. It may have been owned by this emperor or was displayed in these gardens. They have papers noting everyone who has worked on it.”
Ring was previously the chef at Robinson Ferry in Warrenton for almost four years and is now pursuing other ventures.
“Right now bonsai is a hobby, but there are a few people offering me greenhouse space, and a guy just cleared some land for us to put stuff in the ground,” said Ring. “Everything is between Warrenton and South Hill, Va.”
For more information about Ring’s bonsai and how to get started in the hobby, email him at jmichaelring@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.