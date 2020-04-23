Millions of Americans, including local citizens, began receiving their Economic Impact Payments last week as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The CARES Act, passed by Congress last month to provide economic assistance for American workers, families and small businesses, provides payments of up to $1,200 for single taxpayers under certain income levels and $500 for each qualifying child.
The rollout has had its problems, with state and national media reports indicating that some payments have gone to the wrong bank accounts, and many people have been frustrated with not being able to get information from the IRS website about how to receive their payment or when payment will be received.
Warren County resident Malisa Turner Livengood heard from a friend that her payment was one of those deposited into an old bank account.
Livengood was among local residents who responded to a Warren Record question posed on the newspaper’s Facebook page asking what people planned to do with their stimulus payments. She said that her husband is still working, but his pay has decreased some, so her family is planning to supplement his income with the stimulus payment and save the rest.
Liza Adcock is planning to use her payment to help feed her two teenage boys who are now home 24/7—“bottomless pits spoiled by Mama!”—and pay some of it forward by purchasing lunch for three truckers, her uncle and two friends, “unsung heroes working hard to be sure we all have what we need!”
Finley Neal said he planned to pay tithes and some bills, save some and contemplate on what remains, while Al Cooper, Jr. said he also planned to give some to church and charities, pay bills and save some.
Chasity Powell said that her husband had been temporarily laid off, so they used their stimulus checks to make payments on both of their cars for two months. “The rest was put into savings,” she responded.
Several respondents had not received their payments yet, including Kristy Watson, who noted on Friday that the IRS webpage was not providing any information.
According to the IRS website, the Get My Payment site is updated daily. Taxpayers can go to the site to provide their banking information, ensuring a direct deposit will be “quickly sent,” the site indicates.
The IRS says it is actively monitoring site volume; if site volume gets too high, users are sent to an online “waiting room” for a brief wait until space becomes available, much like private sector online sites.
In situations where payment status is not available, the app will respond with “Status Not Available.” The IRS reminds users they may receive this message for one of the following reasons:
- If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible).
- If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.
- If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.
- If you are an SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.
Because the Get My Payment data is updated once per day, there is no need to check back more frequently.
The IRS continues to calculate and automatically send stimulus payments to most eligible individuals; however, some may have to provide additional information to the IRS to get their payments.
For more information, go to the IRS website at irs.gov.
