Calea Williams of Hollister is the recipient of the Halifax Electric Membership Corporation Scholarship at Nash Community College for the second consecutive year.
She is in her second year at the college and is studying Practical Nursing. She was also the recipient of the Eula Rowell Wiggins Memorial Nursing Scholarship.
The Halifax EMC Scholarship was established at Nash Community College in 2001 to recognize and promote academic achievement.
