Notice is hereby given that the Warren County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Armory Civic Center, Warrenton.

The purpose of this special meeting is to consider the following:

Adoption of FY 2020-2021 Warren County Budget Ordinance Consider FY 2021-2026 Warren County Capital Improvement Plan

Adoption of FY 2020-2021 Fee Schedules for Environmental Health, Health Department and Home Health

Approve FY 2021 Pay Plan & Reclassification Request

Adoption of Budget Amendment #2 to Capital Project Ordinance for Warren County Water & Sewer District II, Wise I-85 Exit 233 Interchange Project and award bid to HG Reynolds for $291,831

Adoption of Budget Amendment #18 to FY 2019-2020 Warren County Budget Ordinance

Consider adoption of revised Economic Development Commission Bylaws

Closed session in accordance with NCGS §143-318.11(a)(6) for discussion of

personnel matters