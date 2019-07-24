November’s elections will bring major changes to Warren County’s three municipalities with a number of incumbents not seeking re-election, including longtime Norlina mayor Dwight Pearce.
The filing period for the municipal elections ended at noon on Friday.
Macon
In Macon, incumbent Carroll Harris is unopposed for the position of mayor.
Running for town commissioner are James H. Boyd, Loyd King and incumbents Joanne Reese, Glenn R. Riggan and Wanda Thompson. Incumbent commissioners Len Haithcock and Davis Harris did not file for re-election.
In Macon, the mayor’s seat and all five commissioners’ seats will be on the ballot.
Norlina
Running unopposed for the office of mayor is current town commissioner Wayne Aycock. Dwight Pearce, who has served as Norlina’s mayor since 2007, did not file for re-election.
Candidates for town commissioner are Dorsey Capps, Dennis Carrington, Roger Jackson, Claude O’Hagan, incumbent James A. (Bubba) Overby, Mike Perry, incumbent Tyrone Simes, Sr. and Charles Smiley. Incumbents Bill Harris and Lou Stultz, who was appointed to the town board earlier this year after Claude “Scooter” Edwards resigned, did not file for re-election.
The mayor’s seat and all five commissioners’ seats will be on the ballot in Norlina.
Warrenton
In Warrenton, Travis Packer joined incumbents John Blalock, Margaret Britt and Michael Coffman in filing for town commissioner. Incumbent Frank Holt did not file for re-election.
The Warrenton ballot will include four seats for the seven-member town board, which has staggered terms.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5.
