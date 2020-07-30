For Warren County High School graduate L’erin Burnette, helping people is not just a goal. It is her life’s passion. Today, she lives that mission through YOUniversal Solutions, a home care business which she opened in May on North Main Street in Warrenton.
Burnette, the daughter of Sandra Bullock of Warren County, earned a bachelor’s degree in electronic and computer technology from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
She worked as a math teacher at Henderson Middle School for a little over two years when her career path moved in the direction of healthcare. Burnette worked as an HIV/AIDS case manager at the Apape Community Development Center in Henderson. A major part of her work involved making sure that clients had the medications and other resources they needed to survive.
Her work at Agape inspired her to return to school to become a nurse, and she earned a diploma as a licensed practical nurse.
“I wanted to get on the other side of medicine, to learn disease processes,” Burnette said.
She went on to work as a nurse for 11 years. In helping to care for her grandfather, Burnette found inspiration to open YOUniversal Solutions. She began the process of opening the facility in January, and began accepting clients in May.
Burnette said that the capitalized YOU in the business name signifies a commitment to personalized care for people of all ages.
“We value our clients and will always advocate for them,” she said.
YOUniversal Solutions offers services to assist clients in a variety of circumstances, from aging adults to people recently released from a hospital who need extra care until they get back on their feet.
The care process begins with an assessment to determine the type and level of services needed. Burnette said that sometimes potential clients or their families may call to schedule the assessment. In other cases, clients are referred by doctors or by rehabilitation units at nursing homes. Assessments may be completed in office or at the client’s home.
From the assessment, YOUniversal Solutions will develop a care plan to determine the range of services needed. Some people may need daily services, while others just need help to regain their strength after injury or surgery.
YOUniversal Solutions’ care team includes nurses, certified nursing assistants and personal care assistants.
Burnette said that the business offers home/personal care and companion care for clients 24/7. Respite services for caregivers are also offered to provide some time to stay with a patient while the primary caregiver runs errands.
Burnette said that a typical day with a client might include meal preparation, hygiene care, medication reminders, errand running, light housekeeping, and dressing assistance. Some clients may need someone to stay with them throughout the day, while others may need assistance at night. Burnette said that the services that YOUniversal Solutions provides are designed to offer reassurance for people who need some assistance to keep living at home.
“We want to allow people to stay in their homes as long as possible without having to go to nursing homes or back in the hospital,” she said. “We are dedicated to providing reliable and compassionate care service to improve quality of life and maintain dignity in the comfort of the client’s home.”
YOUniversal Solutions serves Warren, Vance, Franklin, Halifax, Durham, Wake, Granville and Person counties. The office is located at 126 N. Main St., Warrenton, and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 252-879-0135 or visit youniversalsolutions.com.
