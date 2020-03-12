The Vance/Warren Master Gardener Association (Gardeners of Kerr Lake) and the Vance County Cooperative Extension Center will hold its annual Spring Symposium from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
The event will be held at the Vance County Regional Farmers Market, 210 Southpark Dr., Henderson. The symposium, “Petals, Pollinators and Passerines,” will carry the theme of “Conservation Through Gardening,” with lessons on how garden practices can help birds, bees and native plants.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The program will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and will include lunch.
Topics of discussion will include “The Relevance of Native Plants in Conserving Wildlife,” presented by Dr. Annabel Renwick, curator of the Blomquist Garden of Native Plants at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University; “Bee Hotels and Beyond: Creating Habitats for Wild Bees” by Elsa Youngsteadt, assistant professor and Extension urban ecology specialist at North Carolina State University; and “Helping Birds: Why Bird Feeders Aren’t Enough” by Christina Harvey, of Wake Audubon Society and Audubon North Carolina.
An optional hands-on workshop on the topic of “Upcycling: Gardening with Our Leftovers” will be held from 1:15-2:30 p.m. Each participant will make a treasure for their garden from provided materials that otherwise might go to the landfill.
The symposium registration fee, which includes refreshments and lunch, is $30. After March 17, the fee will increase to $35. There is an additional fee of $15 to register for the optional upcycling workshop. Checks should be made payable to Gardeners of Kerr Lake. Registrations should be mailed to 2020 Symposium, c/o Vance Cooperative Extension Service, 305 Young St., Henderson, NC 27536.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, visit go.ncsu.edu/vancegarden or call the Vance County Extension Center at 252-438-8188.
