Norlina Town Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Police Chief Greg Hughes, effective Aug. 8.
Mayor Dwight Pearce announced prior to the vote that Hughes had tendered the resignation.
“The town board did not ask him to resign,” Pearce said, adding that he would not make additional comments because the matter was a personnel issue.
Hughes, who was appointed Norlina’s Police Chief in December 2017, was placed on administrative leave with pay on July 29. Pearce previously reported that the action was taken pending the outcome of an investigation, but did not make further comment due to the confidential nature of the personnel matter.
Also on Monday, Officer Keishawn Mayes took the oath of office as interim police chief following a unanimous vote by the town board to appoint him to that position.
Hughes told the newspaper on Tuesday that he enjoyed serving the citizens of Norlina as police chief.
“I am thankful for what we were able to accomplish together and the progress we made,” he said. “It was a joy to begin seeing unity return to the community. I would strongly encourage citizens of the town to become actively involved in future local elections.”
