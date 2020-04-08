Warren County Memorial Library looks quiet on the outside as the building remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside is a different story as staff members adapt to a new way of providing services by enhancing its free online resources.
“It is business as usual for us, just a different way of doing it,” Library Director Cheryl Reddish. Offering online resources is nothing new for the library. For years, materials ranging from books to research materials have been available through the library website, wcmlibrary.org, to complement what is available on the shelves at its Front Street, Warrenton, location.
Going to a completely online format has brought with it major adjustments. Staff members have worked to convert the library’s catalogue to digital format and are working out details to continue traditional activities through its website as well.
Reddish said that the library wants to be able to offer story times and other activities led by staff members. Also in the works are activity calendars offering something to do each day of the month.
In the meantime, Reddish encourages the public to try its existing e-resources made possible through the State Library of North Carolina. She said that books, audiobooks and films in all genres, along with reference and research materials are available.
On the website’s homepage, click or hover over the Borrow heading to find catalogues for children and adults.
Reddish also encourages people to access the State Library of North Carolina’s NCLive and NCKids digital library resources.
She said that NCLive offers books, articles, videos, language learning software, homework help tools, business planning tools and other information. A library card is not needed to access e-books. A number of NCLive resources are Kindle friendly.
To access NCLive, follow the following instructions:
n Go to nclive.org and click on Log in to Your Library.
n Choose Warren County Memorial Library from the dropdown list and click on Next.
n Enter the password, dustkite.
NCKids provides a means to read, watch or listen to books and videos. To access the service, follow the following instructions:
n Visit nckids.overdrive.com and click on the Sign In button.
n Select Warren County Memorial Library from the dropdown list.
n Enter your library card number in the Card Number box. Anyone who does not have a library card may call the library to obtain an NCKids card number that will allow access.
n Click on the Sign In button.
NCKids indicates which resources are Kindle friendly.
Anyone who needs help in accessing either online resource may call the library at 252-257-4990.
Reddish encouraged the local families to use the resources to find books for children to read, for parents to read to children and for families to read together. She hopes that families will be inspired to start reading challenges to see who can read the most books in a day.
The library offers WiFi access in the library parking lot at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
For people who checked out books and other materials from the library, Reddish said that return deadlines have been extended.
People who need help finding a book, are looking for tax forms or who have reference questions may call the library at 252-257-4990. Staff members will be available from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Reddish said that library staff members continue to clean the library regularly to prepare for the time that the public can return. She admits that talking to patrons on the phone is nothing like seeing them in person.
“When we reopen, we will be glad and excited to see all of our patrons. We really miss them,” Reddish said.
For more information, contact Warren County Memorial Library at 252-257-4990, visit wcmlibrary.org or view the library’s Facebook page.
