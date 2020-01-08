The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee held its 155th Celebration of the United States Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1 at Warrenton Baptist Church on Bragg Street.
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 declaring the freedom of slaves of Confederate states that were not in Union hands. Freedom for the enslaved people was not immediate, but did allow the opportunity for black men to serve in the United States military. In 1865, when the Union won the Civil War, slaves in former Confederate states were freed.
During this year’s celebration, the congregation of Warrenton Baptist Church was recognized by the Emancipation Proclamation Committee and by the Warren County Board of Commissioners for hosting the Emancipation Proclamation Celebration for 50 years.
Newly proclaimed Pastor Emeritus Walter Yarbrough of Warrenton Baptist Church was also recognized, as he recently retired after 51 years and two months of service.He gave the official welcome to the celebration and also gave recognition to the church’s first pastor, J.O. Crosby. Yarbrough stated that Crosby was also the first president of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro and “stood as a beacon of light in Warren County.”
The theme for this year’s celebration was “Emancipation for the Present Age: Passing the Mantle.” Former members of the Emancipation Proclamation Committee from as far back as 1943 were acknowledged during a segment of the program entitled, “Voices from the Past.” New 2020 committee members were installed.
“All young people need to come to learn more about our history,” Kendra Davis said in describing her thoughts about the day’s celebration. Davis participated in Voices from the Past.
As Master of Ceremonies, the Rev. Hassan Kingsberry of Renewal and Rebirth Church International set a tone of thankfulness and grace by sharing his experiences of growing up in rural Warren County being loved, educated and disciplined by his teachers and principals, many of whom were in attendance.
The continued urgency to vote and to become actively engaged in democracy resonated throughout the program, while the speaker of the day, the Rev. Dr. Lamont Johnson of West Durham Baptist Church, called for community leaders to step up and lead with class and distinction.
The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee stated its three-fold purpose: to come together as a community to celebrate the freedom granted to African-American slaves and to honor the U.S. Colored Troops who fought with the Union Army, securing the Civil War victory validating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln; to foster a spirit of unity and fellowship within the community while celebrating the goodness of God; and to interact with youth providing a historical and spiritual overview of the past and opportunities to participate within the celebration.
The Warren County Emancipation Proclamation Committee’s work spans further than its annual Emancipation Celebration. Financially, the committee aids in supporting the Warren County Community Center in Warrenton, North Carolina Central Children’s Home in Oxford, and Shaw University and Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh.
