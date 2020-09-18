Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church’s Awesome Women of God Ministry has existed for just a few months, but the group is already making a difference in the community. On Sept. 2, the group conducted a school supply giveaway at the church for students of all ages.
Minister Ann Linder, the ministry’s president, said that Awesome Women of God held its first meeting in February. Its planning committee also includes Constance Davis, vice president; Eunice Royster, treasurer; Evangelist Mamie Green, Jacqueline Cozart and Seaniqua Jones.
Among its other work, the ministry made plans to hold a number of sessions for women about concerns that may not be addressed from the public. Its first event, held in March, focused on domestic violence. Awesome Women of God wanted to hold a second presentation on domestic violence in April with Judge Carolyn Thompson as speaker, but the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.
For a while, the ministry was stagnant. Linder said that members assumed that society would return to normal at any time and activities could resume. However, the novel coronavirus continued to grip the state, nation and world.
The Awesome Women of God did not want to give up its ministry, though. Linder and Royster developed the idea to hold a school supply giveaway to help children and parents. Planning committee members donated money to purchase supplies. Members divided shopping assignments by age group, from kindergarten through high school seniors, and purchased supplies appropriate for each age.
On the day of the giveaway, the Awesome Women of God filled colorful tote bags with school supplies of all descriptions to prepare for the drive-through event. Parents, some with their children, gratefully received the items.
Cooks Chapel has conducted school supply giveaways in the past, but the ministry knew that it would be especially important to hold an event this year.
“Because of the pandemic and hardships parents are facing and the issue of children transitioning to online learning, there was a special need,” Linder said.
The ministry continues to meet and hold presentations via Zoom. Recently, Ebony Talley-Brame, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Education, led a session about virtual learning.
While Linder awaits the Lord’s direction about upcoming activities, the ministry will continue to offer a setting in which women can feel comfortable talking about whatever they are facing. She said that the group focuses on principles of sharing, encouraging, embracing, and forming a sisterhood of camaraderie.
“We need each other. That’s how God intended it — to encourage each other in our faith and walk,” Linder said.
The ministry will continue its goal of helping any woman who is going through difficult circumstances.
“There are a lot of hurting women. They don’t know how to handle things,” Linder said. “But someone has had your problem (and can help you).”
The Rev. Dr. Tony Cozart, pastor of Cooks Chapel, is grateful for what the Awesome Women of God Ministry is doing to help the community and to build up the women of the church.
“I am proud of the church body for how they have continued to support the work of our ministry during this time,” he said. “I am thankful to the Awesome Women of God for looking at things to help the community.”
Cozart said that the group provides just one example of many ways in which Cooks Chapel’s members have continued the spirit of ministry in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The spirit of ministry, the spirit of serving and giving is heartwarming,” he said.
