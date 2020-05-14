Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. food pantry of Warrenton last week received a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant in the amount of $2,100 from the United Way of Vance County, which serves both Vance and Warren counties.
United Way of Vance County Secretary/Treasurer Terri Hedrick told the newspaper that the organization established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help address food insecurities in the two counties caused by economic hardships related to the novel coronavirus.
She said that the funding which was awarded to Loaves & Fishes Ministries was made possible through donations from Duke Energy, Truist Bank (formerly Branch Banking and Trust Company) and Vulcan Materials, which operates Greystone Concrete Products, Inc. of Henderson.
“We know (Loaves & Fishes Ministries) is a wonderful organization making a real difference,” Hedrick said.
Denise Swanner, co-founder of Loaves & Fishes Ministries, said that she applied for the grant on April 29, and the food pantry received the funding on Friday.
She said that she is grateful for the grant that will allow the food pantry to provide extra assistance to Warren County residents.
The funding will be used to provide meats and sandwich items to help people of the community with extra meals, and for extra snacks and food for students and children in the county, Swanner indicated.
“We are so appreciative to the United Way for giving this money to help the people of Warren County during this time of great need,” she said.
