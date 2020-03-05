Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young told the Superintendent Business, Government and Media Advisory Committee on Feb. 27 that moving to a single calendar for all Warren County schools could increase efficiency of local resources and reduce expenses to the school system.
The school system currently utilizes three calendars: a year-round calendar for Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School that runs from late July to late June; a semester calendar for Warren County Middle School, Warren County High School and Warren Early College High School that begins the first week of August and ends around Memorial Day; and a traditional calendar for Vaughan Elementary School and Warren New Tech High School that begins on the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and ends by the Friday closest to June 11.
The school system recently conducted a survey which closed at the end of February to allow members of the public to show which calendar they preferred. Young announced Thursday that up to that point, 70 percent of the 700 people who responded to the survey indicated a preference for a semester calendar.
She said that moving to a single calendar would reduce expenses in the school district’s budget in part by allowing Warren County Schools to be more efficient with staff personnel and not duplicate work, such as in transportation, child food and nutrition, and administration.
Young said that during the board of education’s March 10 meeting, she will present a school system financial wellness audit that revealed such conclusions as a lack of adequate funds to meet every need under the current three-calendar system.
Young said that an example of the extra expense caused by having three calendars can be found in what happens when some schools, such as Warren New Tech High School, are in session when others are on break. She said that because Warren New Tech doesn’t have a full kitchen as other schools do, child nutrition staff members have to come in to work on days they otherwise would have off to prepare meals, and, then, those meals must be transported to New Tech.
Young explained that having schools ending the year on different dates can cause inefficiencies in distributing school personnel to ensure that each school has the staff they need to finish out the school year.
She said that the financial wellness audit revealed that because of the three-calendar system, Warren County Schools currently employs between 20 and 25 extra personnel resulting in $2 million in expenses. Having one calendar, Young added, would allow certain personnel to be shared among schools and, therefore, would eliminate expenses related to duplicate work.
While reducing budget expenses, having a single calendar would allow the school system to offer more art programs, such as choral and band, she added.
Young also noted that using one calendar would allow students at Warren New Tech to test before the holiday break like students at Warren County High School and Warren Early College High School do now. She said that testing after the holiday break is often more difficult for students because materials are not as fresh in their minds.
Using three calendars also causes problems in providing professional development for teachers, especially for those new to the school system, Young said. She explained that Warren County Schools devotes time at the start of the school year for professional development to help teachers prepare for the new year. However, that time is scheduled when all educators have returned to their schools.
Young said that, ideally, professional development would be provided before teachers begin the school year. However, waiting until all educators are back at school means that teachers at year-round schools would have been in class for several weeks before they could receive this beginning-of-the-year assistance. She said that operating on a single calendar would allow all teachers to complete professional development at the same time.
Young noted that using one calendar would offer additional advantages: Families with students attending multiple schools would have the same schedule, and Vaughan Elementary School would be on the same calendar as Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School.
The superintendent suggested that the financial wellness audit could be a major factor in the school system’s decision on whether to change its current calendar system. However, she did not release further information about the report during last week’s meeting.
Young will fully discuss the report during the Warren County Board of Education’s March 10 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.