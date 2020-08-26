Warren County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young reflected on the school district’s accomplishments during the 2019-20 school year and identified priorities for the future in her Superintendent’s End of Year Report released this month.
She became superintendent in July 2019 following the retirement of longtime superintendent Dr. Ray Spain.
Young reported that Warren County Schools has achieved many of the goals she identified in her entry plan last year, especially in the area of creating financial sustainability.
The report highlighted school district financial achievements as follows:
• As a result of an independent financial wellness check, the school system was able to adjust budget costs by $800,000 to ensure a balanced budget.
• In budget planning for the 2020-21 school year, the district was able to save over $1 million in position allotments.
• Warren County Schools ended the school year with a fund balance, or cash reserves, of almost $400,000.
• The district received a total of $575,499 in grants.
• Donations to the district increased from $5,860 to $49,700.
Young said that the school system will work to save funding every year so that Warren County Schools can achieve a goal of having a fund balance of at least $3 million.
She identified several achievements in the area of academically challenging environment as follows:
• Adopted reading textbooks for students in kindergarten through grade 12, which hadn’t been completed in 10 years.
• Implemented structures and resources to ensure implementation of the Multi-Tiered System of Supports, a framework that helps educators provide academic and behavioral strategies for students with various needs.
• Implemented a district teacher coaching model to ensure all staff are properly trained to implement curricular resources.
Young identified the following achievements in other departments:
• Transportation Department exceeded a 90 percent rating in the four categories measured on the Transportation Information Management System Audit Report for 2019-20 from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
• Transportation decreased the bus fleet by consolidating routes and taking three buses off the road, increasing efficiency of bus usage and reducing spending toward bus maintenance.
• Transportation adopted a new protocol to address the bus driver shortage which enables teacher assistants to obtain school bus certification.
• As of July 31, the Child Food and Nutrition Department staff served a total of 318,562 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The school system’s prekindergarten (Smart Start) Program at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, Northside K-8 School, and Vaughan Elementary School received the top honor of being Five Star Centers.
Young identified the following among achievements by the Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Aerospace Academy housed at Warren County High School:
• Conducted the 2019-20 Warren County Schools Science and Engineering Fair with 45 exhibits representing each school in the district.
• Sent six students and exhibits to the 2020 North Carolina 3A Regional Science and Engineering Fair in Durham in February.
• Sent six teams to the Sixth Annual Roanoke River Valley Education Consortium FIRST LEGO League Tournament in March. The Northside LEGO Nerds were overall champions and received the Project Award for Research. The Warren County Middle School Urban Legends received the Core Value Award for Teamwork. The Vaughan Elementary School Bricklayers received the Core Value Award for Inspiration. The WCMS Warrior Engineers received the Judges Award Against All Odds .
• From Feb. 28-March 1, The Eagles of the Knight, representing the county’s three high schools, went to the FIRST Robotics Competition in Rolesville, which ended prior to completion due to COVID-19.
The superintendent’s report identified the following among Career and Technical Education Program achievements:
• Eight Pharmacy Tech Certificate graduates
• Twenty Nurse Aide Certificate graduates
• $4,000 in equipment, free curriculum and support from Arizona State University to WCMS as part of the Verizon Innovative Learning Program
• $50,000 CTE Middle Grades Program Expansion Grant
• Education Workforce Innovation Fund Grant in the amount of $60,000 per year for two years providing work-based learning and paid student internships
• North Carolina Virtual Economic Engine — a partnership that promotes students developing startup businesses with 20 students participating in the first cohort
The report listed the following among achievements by the Exceptional Children Program:
• Increased compliance with timely placement from 33 percent to 75 percent. The goal for the current year is 90 percent with 100 percent set as the goal for the following year.
• Increased compliance with placement of preschool students by the age of 3 from 80 percent to 93.3 percent. The goal for the current year is 100 percent.
Young identified the following as essential questions for 2020-21:
• What is the Warren County Board of Education’s vision and mission for Warren County Schools to ensure academic success for all students?
• What are the Warren County Board of Education’s strategic goals and milestones for Warren County Schools to ensure academic success for all students?
• What is the Warren County Board of Education’s definition of a transformational school district to ensure academic success for all students?
The superintendent’s report also listed the accomplishments of each school in the Warren County district. The complete report may be found in the News section on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
