Granville Health System has updated visitor procedures and guidelines at Granville Medical Center in Oxford. The procedures and guidelines are designed to protect patients, visitors, and staff against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases, and have been revised since earlier in the week due to rapidly changing conditions and guidance provided by federal and state officials.
These procedures and guidelines do not apply to those seeking medical treatment.
The increasingly restrictive visitation measures are precautionary and designed to help prevent against the possible spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases while also establishing key processes to protect healthcare workers, medical staff, and patients.
“We ask for your cooperation with regard to the visitation policy,” said CEO John F. Snow. “They are a temporary measure designed to protect our patients, visitors, and our staff during this time. We thank you for your support.”
The following temporary restrictions apply to Granville Medical Center:
- Visitation shall only take place between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- All visitors must enter through the main entrance or emergency department entrance.
- Visitors to patient rooms and emergency department will be limited to no more than two people at a time. Exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances.
- Children 12 years of age and younger may not visit hospital patients, even when accompanied by adults. Exceptions will be considered for extraordinary circumstances.
- The hospital is also requiring all visitors to sanitize their hands when entering the hospital as well as entering and exiting patient rooms.
- Visitors (including contractors, vendors, salespeople) who meet any of the following criteria will be restricted from visiting Granville Medical Center, unless they are seeking medical care or have an appointment for care:
- Exhibit signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
- In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness.
- International travel within the last 14 days to Europe or to countries with sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/indel.html.
- Domestic travel within the last 14 days to states identified by the CDC with sustained community transmission.
- Reside in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.
Granville Medical Center may consider exceptions to any visitation procedures and guidelines on a case-by-case basis for certain situations such as end of life situations or when a visitor is essential for a patient’s emotional well-being and care.
In addition, in lieu of visits, the facility encourages alternative means of communication such as virtual communication, including telephone calls and video-communication through personal devices.
For information about the restrictions at Granville Medical Center, call 919-690-3000. For information about the restrictions at Brantwood Nursing & Rehab Center, call 919-690-3334.
For information on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov.
