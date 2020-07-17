Members of Pink with a Passion present a donation to Maria Parham Cancer Center in Henderson. Pictured, from the left, are Gwen Turner, Faye Goode, and Amena Wilson of PWAP; Hope Breedlove, outpatient social worker at the cancer center; Dana Parham, Patient Navigator at the cancer center; Kimberly Smith, director of the cancer center; and Barbara Baker and Cindy Powell of PWAP. Not pictured: PWAP members Elaine White, Gwen Hargrove, Natoya Woodard, and Regina Smith.