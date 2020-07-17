Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Pink with a Passion continues its work by assisting cancer patients through their journeys to wellness. The Warren County group used proceeds from a May raffle ticket fundraising drive to provide cancer and pandemic relief.
On Wednesday, July 1, Pink with a Passion presented a check in the amount of $2,000 to the Maria Parham Cancer Center in Henderson. In the spirit of giving back to local communities, PWAP coordinated this gift with Hope Breedlove, the cancer center’s outpatient social worker, to help PWAP expand its outreach to better serve the surrounding counties.
The contribution will be directed to the cancer center’s Angel Fund to help patients with expenses related to such needs as medication, transportation, gas, liquid nutrition and medical equipment.
In addition to the spirit of giving back, on June 23 Pink with a Passion presented checks in the amount of $400 each to five individuals within Warren, Vance and Granville counties who are currently progressing through the journey of cancer. It is PWAP’s hope that this small token will ease their burdens to a healthy outcome.
While Pink with a Passion’s goal has always been about serving local communities by providing assistance for cancer patients, the group realizes that the country faces unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone navigates through these times, Pink with a Passion reached out to 13 senior individuals within Warren, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties and presented each individual with a check in the amount of $75 to help them with their needs.
With a total of $5,000 gifted over the past few weeks, PWAP continues to push forward its work to assist cancer patients and other people the group has had an opportunity to help.
The group continues to accept donations from the public. Contributions may be mailed to Pink with a Passion, P.O. Box 338, Warrenton, NC 27589 or made through Cash App. For more information, contact Amena at 252-213-5735 or Gwen at 252-767-5445; or email: pinkwithapassion_7@yahoo.com.
