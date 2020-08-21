Dr. Levy Brown, a vice president at Vance-Granville Community College, recently accepted an appointment to the Commission on Student Success of the American Association of Community Colleges. He will serve a three-year term.
“I am excited and humbled to have been appointed to AACC’s Commission on Student Success,” Brown said. “It is a fantastic opportunity that provides a space for exchanging ideas, connecting, and learning with some of the brightest leaders who champion the success of students.
Brown went on to say that community colleges such as Vance-Granville are continuing to positively impact the lives of our students.
“My goal is to partner with highly motivated professionals from across the country to eliminate barriers that keep our students from being successful. This includes those from underrepresented and marginalized populations. Finally, I am appreciative to work at an outstanding college, and with a supportive president who supports this type of work.”
Brown serves as the vice president of Learning, Student Engagement & Success (Chief Academic and Student Affairs Officer) for VGCC. He is responsible for leading and working collaboratively with credit faculty and staffers in the areas of academic programs, student success, equity and inclusion, enrollment management, K-12 partnerships and other areas.
Prior to joining VGCC, Brown served as Dean of Arts & Sciences at Lenoir Community College and has been engaged in higher education work for nearly two decades. Brown is an active member of the Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce and other local boards. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
The Commission on Student Success focuses on student access and success and organizational transformation. The commission may examine subject areas including, but not limited to, degree completion and two-year to four-year transfer programs. In addition, the commission focuses on AACC’s 21st-Century Initiative and Implementation Guidelines, to showcase cutting-edge innovation with proven outcomes and improve student success; and to provide affordable, high-quality technical assistance in areas that support student success.
“At VGCC, Dr. Brown has been an active champion of changing institutional mindset, structures and supports to encourage all students to achieve their best success,” said Dr. Rachel Desmarais, president of VGCC. “I am proud that he will be representing our college successes on the AACC Commission and look forward to what he is able to glean from the collective wisdom of this national panel.”
