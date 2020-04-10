One of the most important milestones in the lives of high school seniors is the day they receive their graduation caps and gowns, signaling that the time they will receive their diplomas is not far away. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of North Carolina’s public schools until May 15 in response bring a sense of uncertainty about when it will be safe to hold commencement ceremonies.
A bit of optimism came to Warren County High School on Thursday when members of the Class of 2020 and their parents had an opportunity to return to campus briefly to pick up caps and gowns — in drive-through fashion.
Patrick Smith of Charlotte-based Herff Jones, a company specializing in class rings, graduation supplies, yearbooks and related services, set up a table outside the school’s main entrance so that he could hand caps and gowns to students and parents as they drove by.
He said that this time of year typically marks the beginning of delivery season for graduation caps and gowns. However, the coronavirus has had an impact on every aspect of life, even picking up graduation supplies.
Smith said that Herff Jones has left it up to each county to decide if they want to move forward with cap and gown delivery at this time. If they do, he and other representatives set up a plan for parents and students to be able to get what they need while following safety guidelines.
Smith explained that Thursday was selected as the pick-up date for WCHS because students and parents would already be coming to the school to get their lunches and/or instructional packets.
“Our goal was that they don’t get out of the car,” he said. “They would get out of their home, (pick up what they need), and go back home. Parents have been very appreciative.”
Katina Williams, mother of WCHS senior Aaron Mills, said that receiving her son’s cap and gown brought a happy outlook in spite of the uncertain times. She said that she wished that a definite graduation date could be scheduled, but that is not the most important thing right now.
“As long as everyone’s safe, that’s what’s important,” Williams said.
Lucy King was out picking up her daughter, Ashley King’s, cap and gown. She said that she wished that life for high school students could return to normal soon.
“I would like for kids to have a normal life,” Williams said. “They miss one another.”
Senior Shawanaria Hendricks said that being able to pick up her cap and gown made her happier, but she missed spending time with her friends at school. She was grateful that they could stay in touch through social media.
For senior Sasha Boyd, receiving her graduation supplies brought a feeling of optimism.
“It does make me happier,” she said. “It makes me feel like they hope to still have graduation.”
WCHS Principal John Green said that he scheduled the cap and gown pick-up day to give parents and students hope. He wants them to remember that even if graduation is postponed, the ceremony has not been canceled at this time.
“I want parents to keep the hope that they will be able to see their student go across the stage,” Green said.
