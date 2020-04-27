Vance-Granville Community College has a new Buy One, Get One Free summer enrollment initiative for in-state credit and non-credit students who want to take summer online classes online.
Current students will need to register now to take advantage of this opportunity. Prospective students will need to apply and then register for summer online classes. Students will pay for one three-credit-hour online course and then have the ability to add an additional course for free.
The college recognizes that they have a number of students and prospective students who want to work toward completing their certificate, diploma or degree in an expedited manner, or they are seeking to retool and retrain amidst the pandemic.
This incentivized enrollment is limited to one additional course per credit or non-credit student and covers tuition and fees. Those who are interested must take the course during the summer of 2020. Summer is just underway at VGCC, and it is not too later to register. Visit vgcc.edu to find course offerings for this summer. The summer credit term begins on Tuesday, May 26, and the non-credit registration is ongoing.
“This is a unique time for our students, their families and our communities at large. Many people are considering their next steps during and after this pandemic. VGCC is here to help and is working to remove barriers for prospective and current students who are seeking a high-quality education,” said Dr. Rachel Desmarais, president of the community college. “The Buy One, Get One approach is another way to support our communities as they are being financially impacted by COVID-19. We are looking forward to new and current students taking advantage of this special opportunity to better prepare for successful careers in our service area.”
For more new credit students, contact the Admissions Office at 252-738-3327. Current students should contact their advisors directly. For non-credit students, contact Workforce Development at 252-738-3300.
