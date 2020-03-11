During the Monday night meeting of the Warrenton Town Board, commissioners unanimously voted to refer to the town’s planning board consideration of allowing as a special use multi-family dwellings and complexes in R-20 residential zoned areas.
Weaver-Kirkland Development currently has plans to build, in Warrenton’s extra-territorial jurisdiction, Marshall Place Apartments, as pictured above. The 72 low-income housing tax credit apartments would be located across the road from Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant on US 158 business.
The planning board is expected to meet later this month then make a recommendation to the town board, which will consider the issue at its April meeting. The project is estimated to be about a $10 million development.
