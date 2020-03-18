The Warren County Health Department and Planning/Code Enforcement offices will be closed on Friday, March 20, for building repairs and maintenance and will reopen on Monday, March 23, at 8:30 a.m.
Citizens may still contact health department staff if they need general information by calling 252-213-2845. Citizens may contact Planning/Code Enforcement at 252-213-4253.
For questions or concerns related to the coronavirus, call 252-213-0266.
To make an appointment with the health department, call the department's main number, 252-257-1185, on Monday, March 23.
